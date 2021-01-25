North Augusta lottery player wins share of Mega Millions loot

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot went to someone in Michigan, but a ticket sold in North Augusta missed the jackpot by one number to win a five-figure payout.

A ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Sprint Foods No. 744 on East Martintown Road in North Augusta, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

Two tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at the Scotchman No. 167 on Meeting Street in Charleston and the Quick Stop on Celebration Boulevard in Florence.

The Charleston and Florence ticket holders matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The North Augusta player purchased the Megaplier option for an additional $1 to have their winnings multiplied to $20,000 when a 2 was drawn.

The numbers drawn Friday were 4 - 26 - 42 - 50 - 60 Megaball: 24

More than 99,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 up to $20,000, officials said. Of these, more than 39,000 purchased the Megaplier to see their non-jackpot winnings doubled.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

