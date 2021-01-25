Advertisement

North Augusta lottery player wins share of Mega Millions loot

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic(KNOE)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot went to someone in Michigan, but a ticket sold in North Augusta missed the jackpot by one number to win a five-figure payout.

A ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Sprint Foods No. 744 on East Martintown Road in North Augusta, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

Two tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at the Scotchman No. 167 on Meeting Street  in Charleston and the Quick Stop on Celebration Boulevard in Florence.

The Charleston and Florence ticket holders matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The North Augusta player purchased the Megaplier option for an additional $1 to have their winnings multiplied to $20,000 when a 2 was drawn.

The numbers drawn Friday were 4 - 26 - 42 - 50 - 60   Megaball: 24

More than 99,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 up to $20,000, officials said. Of these, more than 39,000 purchased the Megaplier to see their non-jackpot winnings doubled.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

MORE | S.C. jobless benefits reach milestone for pandemic

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Wilson Jr.
Deputies looking for man in connection with Olive Road shooting
Crime scene tape was visible along Interstate 20 near mile marker 194 in Columbia County after...
Columbia County road rage shooting sends 2 to hospital
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
Stock graphic
McCormick County crash leaves pedestrian dead

Latest News

Augusta Transit
Augusta Transit alters, curbs services as it copes with COVID-19
Columbia County Restaurant Week makes its debut
Kids and COVID-19
More kids testing positive for coronavirus in South Carolina
Crime scene tape was visible along Interstate 20 near mile marker 194 in Columbia County after...
Columbia County road rage shooting sends 2 to hospital