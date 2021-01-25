Advertisement

Road rage blamed as 2 shot along I-20 in Columbia County

Crime scene tape was visible along Interstate 20 near mile marker 194 in Columbia County after...
Crime scene tape was visible along Interstate 20 near mile marker 194 in Columbia County after a shooting Jan. 25, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement officers responded Monday morning to a shooting along Interstate 20 in Columbia County.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. just west of the Dyess Parkway exit northeast of Grovetown.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Sharif Chochol said authorities believe it was a case of road rage.

Chochol said the driver of a tractor-trailer stopped and had an altercation with someone in a white pickup on the westbound side.

Chochol said authorities believed the driver of the tractor-trailer shot the two people in the white truck.

Somehow the altercation ended up on the eastbound side, as well.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been arrested and the two people in the truck were taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

At the location, crime scene tape was strung up and a white pickup had a bullet hole in it.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Wilson Jr.
Deputies looking for man in connection with Olive Road shooting
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning
Stock graphic
McCormick County crash leaves pedestrian dead
Aloysius Green
Teen charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail

Latest News

Kids
COVID-19 and kids: A look at the problem in South Carolina
Blast
See the explosion of mortar round doscivered in Saluda County
A mortar round was detonated after being found underwater in the Saluda River.
Saluda County fisherman finds explosive mortar round underwater
Mutating coronavirus
Ga. health officials fear fast spread of new COVID-19 strain