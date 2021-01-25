Road rage blamed as 2 shot along I-20 in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement officers responded Monday morning to a shooting along Interstate 20 in Columbia County.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. just west of the Dyess Parkway exit northeast of Grovetown.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Sharif Chochol said authorities believe it was a case of road rage.

Chochol said the driver of a tractor-trailer stopped and had an altercation with someone in a white pickup on the westbound side.

Chochol said authorities believed the driver of the tractor-trailer shot the two people in the white truck.

Somehow the altercation ended up on the eastbound side, as well.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been arrested and the two people in the truck were taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

At the location, crime scene tape was strung up and a white pickup had a bullet hole in it.

