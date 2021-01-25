Scholarship available for CSRA students in memory of local Virginia Tech shooting victim

Evans, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A scholarship program with a top prize of $2,000 is now taking applications. It’s open to all Richmond County and Columbia County students, and it’s in memory of Ryan Clark, who went to high school in the CSRA but passed away in the 2007 Virginia tech shooting.

“Ryan went to the aid of a fellow student and he was killed,” his mother, Letitie Clark, said.

Letitie Clark has been giving away scholarship money for 13 years. She says though her family lost one member back in 2007, they’ve since gained about 30 more.

“We’ve given out about 30 scholarships, and are just so proud to say they all become part of the Clark family. I love them, and they are constantly giving back,” she said.

One 2013 winner used the funds to help pay for his living expenses in school. He’s now a teacher in Richmond County and says it was a great experience.

“Being able to... go through the process, and write the essays, and do everything... And finally realize you’re the one that won is a surreal moment that I will always cherish,” said Ricky Jones.

Scholarship applicant’s names are removed from their essays, so the panel judging them won’t know who any of them are. The scholarship is also solely funded on community service involvement, which is something Ryan’s mom says is fitting.

“He volunteered in many areas, and I just want them to know that Ryan is about love and about helping one another, and that’s what we need in this world,” said Clark.

The scholarship is open until April 2nd. You can find more information and the application here. The scholarship is also solely funded by donations. The Clark family asks if you’re able to help contribute, please do so.

