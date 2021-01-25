Advertisement

Safety is a priority as Richmond County kids return to classrooms today

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first round of Richmond County schools are returning to face-to-face instruction this morning after two weeks of learning from home.

The switch was made to home learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

Richmond County school officials say safety is their top priority.

MORE | School districts respond differently as COVID cases pick up across CSRA

To support a safe environment, they’re assigning seats on buses and in classrooms along with reminding students to wash their hands.

They say they’re also requiring students to wear masks on buses, in classrooms and in hallways.

As students return to face-to-face instruction, the mobile Wi-Fi service – which sends buses into neighborhoods as mobile hotspots -- and meal pickup and delivery services for virtual learners will return to their regular schedules.

Wi-Fi neighborhood access points will operate with an expanded schedule daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Richmond County is asking students who have tested positive and are in quarantine to call their school and let administrators know before returning to school for face-to-face instruction.

Richmond County elementary students return today, and the rest of the face-to-face learners from K-8, middle and high schools will return Tuesday.

In Columbia County

Meanwhile, Columbia County schools have switched their hybrid learning model students to five-day-a-week in-person learning.

Some parents were concerned about the changes and were considering switching learning models, but Columbia County now requires parents to have a doctor’s note before switching to the learn-from-home model.

Some parents say the barriers they face puts them in a really tough spot.

“They just really wanted to go back to school. And with the hybrid model we thought it was safe,” parent Storm McClure said.

“I worry every day. I go back and forth every day whether or not I’m doing the right thing, whether or not I’m keeping them as safe as I can.”

Columbia County officials said they weren’t able to accommodate frequent model changes is due to issues with staffing and consistency.

Elsewhere in the CSRA

  • Students in Wilkes County also resume face-to-face learning today. They switched to completely virtual learning for the past three weeks because of a continued rise in covid cases in the county.
  • Starting today, McDuffie County schools are moving the district to a blended model for face-to-face students. It “will ensure the ability for proper social distancing and to reduce the population in classrooms, in hallways, and in common areas,” the district said in a statement. District officials say this system will remain in place until Feb. 5.
  • In Edgefield County, students have gone back to remote learning. The superintendent said school officials weren’t comfortable with case numbers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Wilson Jr.
Deputies looking for man in connection with Olive Road shooting
Stock graphic
McCormick County crash leaves pedestrian dead
Aloysius Green
Teen charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning

Latest News

Lemonade
Local girl's lemonade stand raises money for food bank
Several have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jobs have been lost due to the...
Drive-thru hiring event set Tuesday n Augusta
In a plea to social media, Shepeard Community Blood Center said it is dangerously low on blood...
Blood bank to hold drive and pizza giveaway this week at James Brown Arena
South Carolina State House
South Carolina lawmakers looking at pay raises for teachers