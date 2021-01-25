Publix offering second round of COVID-19 shots in Georgia

EVANS, Ga. - Many Publix pharmacies in Georgia will offer a second round of COVID-19 shots through a partnership with the state.

The state of Georgia has selected 139 Publix pharmacies to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. While the total number of Georgia pharmacy locations is growing, not all of the previously announced 108 pharmacies will receive additional vaccines.

However, those pharmacies might receive more vaccines in the future, the grocery chain said.

The first round was available at the Publix store in Evans at 5119 Washington Road and the Publix in Martinez at 403 Furys Ferry Road.

Vaccinations will be provided by appointment only and are for first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

Eligible individuals can make appointments at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.