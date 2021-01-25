Advertisement

Pablo Sandoval agrees to minor league deal with Braves

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league deal with third baseman Pablo Sandoval. Sandoval would  a $1 million, one-year contract if he is added to the team’s 40-man roster.

The 34-year-old Sandoval hit .214 in a combined 84 at-bats with the Braves and San Francisco Giants in 2020. He had no hits in two at-bats with Atlanta but was kept on the team’s postseason roster.

Sandoval, whose nickname is Kung Fu Panda, will try to prove he can return to the form he showed in 2019, when he hit .268 with 14 homers with the Giants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

