North Augusta man in custody for 2-week-old murder investigation

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man is facing murder and weapons charges following a shooting at the beginning of January.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety investigators say 23-year-old Deandre Malik Davis was taken into custody without incident on Jan. 22.

NADPS officers responded to a shooting back on Jan. 7 at Rivers Edge Apartments on the 500 block of East Buena Vista Avenue.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Tyrone Dupree, Jr. unresponsive. He later died from his wound in the shooting.

The investigation into this case continues.

