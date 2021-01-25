Saluda County fisherman finds explosive mortar round underwater

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Divers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have found military equipment in Saluda County.

Sometime Friday morning, a fisherman was near Black’s Bridge when he found what he thought was military equipment of some sort in the water. Black’s Bridge stretches over the Saluda River connecting Saluda and Newberry counties between Saluda and Prosperity, on the west side of Lake Murray.

Officials said the fisherman left whatever was in the water alone and quickly reported it.

Saturday, officials identified the piece of equipment as an 81 mm military mortar round by the Air Force EOD detachment.

The round was buried and covered with sandbags.

Around 2 p.m., after being recovered from the lake floor, the round was isolated on the shoreline of Lake Murray in Saluda County and detonated without any damage or threat to the community.

Law enforcement is unsure how long the 81 mm mortar round was in the lake.

SLED, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Sheriff’s Office, Newberry Sheriff’s Office, United States Air Force, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were involved in the investigation.

Authorities are asking the public to immediately notify their local jurisdiction if they encounter what appears to be a military ordinance.

