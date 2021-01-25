McMaster maintains pressure for more vaccinations in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is pushing for more coronavirus vaccinations.

He tweeted a video that shows how many vaccines the Palmetto State administered from Jan. 16-20. The number jumped from 1,800 to 13,000 in four days.

McMaster says, “While I’m proud to see the improvement, there is still much more to be done to get the vaccine to South Carolinians as quickly as possible.”

Right now, South Carolina is still in its Phase 1-a, which mostly includes first responders, people living and working at long-term care facilities and anyone 70 or older.

Just recently, employees administering the vaccine and tests, those 65 or older in the hospital, and parents with children who are medically fragile were added to the list.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Services has not said when Phase 1-b will start yet. Their plan recommends the vaccine become available to that group when at least 70 percent of people in Phase 1-a have gotten their dose.

Here’s who could be included in 1-b:

Public safety officers and firefighters who did not get vaccinated in Phase 1-a.

Essential workers in non-health care settings like grocery stores, the post office and schools.

People living and working in shared or crowded settings like homeless shelters and detention centers.

