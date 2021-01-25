Advertisement

McMaster maintains pressure for more vaccinations in South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is pushing for more coronavirus vaccinations.

He tweeted a video that shows how many vaccines the Palmetto State administered from Jan. 16-20. The number jumped from 1,800 to 13,000 in four days.

McMaster says, “While I’m proud to see the improvement, there is still much more to be done to get the vaccine to South Carolinians as quickly as possible.”

MORE | Local hospitals test-run small clinics for a wider vaccine rollout

Right now, South Carolina is still in its Phase 1-a, which mostly includes first responders, people living and working at long-term care facilities and anyone 70 or older.

Just recently, employees administering the vaccine and tests, those 65 or older in the hospital, and parents with children who are medically fragile were added to the list.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Services has not said when Phase 1-b will start yet. Their plan recommends the vaccine become available to that group when at least 70 percent of people in Phase 1-a have gotten their dose.

Here’s who could be included in 1-b:

  • Public safety officers and firefighters who did not get vaccinated in Phase 1-a.
  • Essential workers in non-health care settings like grocery stores, the post office and schools.
  • People living and working in shared or crowded settings like homeless shelters and detention centers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Wilson Jr.
Deputies looking for man in connection with Olive Road shooting
Stock graphic
McCormick County crash leaves pedestrian dead
Aloysius Green
Teen charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
As Biden waits to see what happens with the stimulus plan, he's taking other COVID-related...
Republicans concerned about COVID-19 stimulus plan as Biden reinstates restrictions
In a plea to social media, Shepeard Community Blood Center said it is dangerously low on blood...
Blood bank to hold drive and pizza giveaway this week at James Brown Arena