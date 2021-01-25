Hank Aaron’s funeral will be Wednesday in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral details have been announced for Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron, who died Friday .

There will be a private service at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon

The service will be livestreamed.

He spent 21 seasons with the Braves, starting when they used to be based in Milwaukee.

Over his legendary career, he broke Babe Ruth’s record for home runs and still holds many of his own.

Meanwhile, baseball fans are looking for a way to honor Aaron.

Just 2½ weeks before he died, Aaron got the COVID-19 vaccine. He says he wanted to show the Black community-- that getting the shot is safe.

Fans started a petition to change the Atlanta Braves to the Atlanta Hammers . Some say it honors Aaron and would remove the current name that they believe is offensive to Native Americans.

