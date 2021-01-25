Grovetown residents under boil advisory after Wrightsboro Rd leak

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water main leak on Wrightsboro Road, water has been shut off for certain areas in Grovetown.

The leak happened at 5125 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown and has affected the areas of:

100 Block of Whiskey Road, 5135 Wrightsboro Road to 5113 Mount Pleasant Road

Officials say once the repair is made and water service restored a boil water advisory will be in effect for residents in these areas.

The advisory applies to any water used for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food/formula.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Citizens should continue to boil water until they are notified that the water system has been restored to full operation and water samples are tested and determined to be safe for human consumption.

This process usually takes twelve to twenty-four hours. Residents can follow the status of the advisory on the city’s website and Facebook page, or call Utilities Office at 706-863-4576 Ext. 302 with any questions.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.