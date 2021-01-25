Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen retires

(AP) - Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen says he’s ending his 14-year NFL career to join Fox as a game analyst.

The 35-year-old Olsen played for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

He spent nine seasons with Carolina, catching 524 passes for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.

