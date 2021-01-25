Advertisement

Drive-thru hiring event set Tuesday n Augusta

Several have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jobs have been lost due to the...
Several have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jobs have been lost due to the coronavirus, and many are looking for work. Below we will post job openings available in the region to help those who are looking.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there’s a drive-thru hiring event happening Tuesday in Augusta.

Goodwill and Job Connection are hosting the event.

It’s at the Goodwill on the corner of Washington and Furys Ferry roads.

Employers there will include the Department of Corrections, Goodwill Staffing, Magic Learning Academy and others.

Job seekers should bring their resumes, which they’ll hand to employers.

The event is running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE | Financial relief to help thousands of South Carolinians jobless for months

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Wilson Jr.
Deputies looking for man in connection with Olive Road shooting
Stock graphic
McCormick County crash leaves pedestrian dead
Aloysius Green
Teen charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning

Latest News

A scholarship program with a top prize of $2,000 is now taking applications. It’s open to all...
Scholarship for CSRA students honors local Va. Tech shooting victim
A look at the Augusta Sculpture Trail
Augusta Sculpture Trail: Lifting spirits one piece at a time
People across the CSRA gathered to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in early celebrations...
‘Unity to all people’: CSRA celebrates the legacy of MLK
Which charities should Angela Swarts donate her money to?
Public helps local business owner pick which charities she’ll donate to