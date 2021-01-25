Drive-thru hiring event set Tuesday n Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there’s a drive-thru hiring event happening Tuesday in Augusta.

Goodwill and Job Connection are hosting the event.

It’s at the Goodwill on the corner of Washington and Furys Ferry roads.

Employers there will include the Department of Corrections, Goodwill Staffing, Magic Learning Academy and others.

Job seekers should bring their resumes, which they’ll hand to employers.

The event is running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.