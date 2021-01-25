Suspect arrested in 24-year-old’s Augusta slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a shooting incident last Tuesday left one man dead and one injured in Augusta, the injured man was arrested on a murder charge.

At 12:15 a.m. Jan. 19, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Peters Road, the Allen Homes, to investigate a report of gunshots.

Arriving officers said they found a dead male, later identified as Jerome Bates, 24, of Augusta, in the parking lot with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

Deputy Coroner William Leisey was notified and responded to the scene. Leisey pronounced Jerome Bates dead at 1:40 a.m.

While on the scene, officers learned that another victim, Devante Pinkney, 23, of Augusta, had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle at 12:23 a.m., according to authorities.

Officers made contact with Pinkney and learned he suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Pinkney’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, deputies reported.

Richmond County jail records showed Monday that Pinkney was arrested Friday on charges of murder and criminal attempt-felony.

