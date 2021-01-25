Advertisement

Suspect arrested in 24-year-old’s Augusta slaying

Devante Pinkney
Devante Pinkney(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a shooting incident last Tuesday left one man dead and one injured in Augusta, the injured man was arrested on a murder charge.

At 12:15 a.m. Jan. 19, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Peters Road, the Allen Homes, to investigate a report of gunshots.

Arriving officers said they found a dead male, later identified as Jerome Bates, 24, of Augusta, in the parking lot with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

MORE | Columbia County road rage shooting sends 2 to hospital

Deputy Coroner William Leisey was notified and responded to the scene. Leisey pronounced Jerome Bates dead at 1:40 a.m.

While on the scene, officers learned that another victim, Devante Pinkney, 23, of Augusta, had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle at 12:23 a.m., according to authorities.

Officers made contact with Pinkney and learned he suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Pinkney’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, deputies reported.

Richmond County jail records showed Monday that Pinkney was arrested Friday on charges of murder and criminal attempt-felony.

