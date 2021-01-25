Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain Chances This Morning | Temperature Roller Coaster Through Midweek
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low temperatures are expected to be warmer in the low 50s this morning. A few isolated showers will be possible for the first half of the day with drier and warmer conditions expected this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s, well above average.

The cold front side of the system is expected to bring the chance for showers and possibly storms late tonight into early Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm Tuesday afternoon and reach the mid to upper 70s, nearly 20° above average. The forecast high of 76° will be flirting with the record high of 80° that was set all the way back in 1950!

Temperatures on Tuesday will approach a record high of 80°.
Temperatures on Tuesday will approach a record high of 80°.(WRDW)

Another rain maker is expected Wednesday with highs more seasonal in the low 60s. Showers look to be more widespread with 1-2 inches possible across the region by Thursday morning. Keep it here for the latest.

Rain totals through Thursday.
Rain totals through Thursday.(WRDW)

