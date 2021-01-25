Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry for the rest of the evening and overnight. Skies will stay cloudy and winds will stay out of the southwest between 5-10 mph, which means lows tonight will be warm and stay in the mid to low 60s.

Staying warm tonight and Tuesday as our next front moves through Tuesday bringing showers and even an isolated storm. (WRDW)

A weak cold front will approach the region Tuesday and stall over the CSRA. This front is expected to bring a line of showers to the CSRA Tuesday morning. As the front stalls in the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated storms will be able to form across the CSRA. We will stay warm again Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest most of the day between 8-15 mph.

The stalled front over the area will bring the chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak Wednesday.

An area of low pressure will ride along the stalled front Wednesday and eventually push it south and east of the CSRA by Wednesday. Multiple round of heavy rain are anticipated Wednesday as the low moves through. Rain totals Tuesday through Wednesday are expected to be over an inch in many locations of the CSRA. Winds will be variable during the day with the low moving through between 5-12 mph.

Winds will pick up Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the front and low move away from the CSRA. Winds are expected to be between 10-15 mph out of the northwest late Wednesday and Thursday. Lows early Thursday morning will be cooler in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the north-northwest between 10-15 mph, decreasing to 8-12 mph in the afternoon.

Friday morning will be cold with lows expected to be down in the upper 20s. We should hang on to abundant sunshine Friday with high pressure over the region. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday currently looks dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Another rain maker looks to move in Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

