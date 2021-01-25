Advertisement

Columbia County Restaurant Week makes its debut

By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The inaugural Columbia County Restaurant Week is now underway.

The event featuring special menu items and discounts will be available Jan. 25-29, according to the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Our goal with Restaurant Week is to highlight some of the amazing local establishments that call Columbia County home,” said Shelly Blackburn, executive director of the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We want to encourage local citizens and visitors to discover new, fresh flavors and rediscover old favorites.”

The current list of participating restaurants and their specials can be found at columbiacountyeats.com.

Follow Columbia County Restaurant Week on Facebook for up-to-date information on the event. Diners are encouraged to post pictures of their dining experience and use the hashtag #ColumbiaCountyEats. Doing so will enter them in for a chance to win a two-night weekend stay from the Georgia Glamping Co.

