Blood bank to hold drive and pizza giveaway this week at James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you how Shepeard Community Blood Center is in desperate need of blood and plasma .

On Tuesday, there’s another opportunity to donate.

The blood bank is holding a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the James Brown Arena.

The bloodmobile will be parked in the Eighth Street parking lot across from the post office.

As a bonus, the first 40 donors will get a voucher for Luna’s Pizza food truck, which will also stop by.

The blood shortage is a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift and limited operations of schools, businesses and other entities have drastically cut down on the number of blood drives.

The shortage recently have left shelves nearly bare at the local blood bank,

The blood bank also is especially looking for blood donations from recovered COVID-19 patients because their antibodies can be used as therapy for current patients.

For more information, visit https://www.shepeardblood.org.

