Augusta Transit alters, curbs services as it copes with COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit says several service changes or suspensions will be in effect until Feb. 13.

The agency said these changes include:

No. 5, Green Line - Washington Road: Confirmed departures from Broad Street transfer center: 6:30 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:50 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

No. 7, Pink Line - Augusta Mall: Confirmed Departures from Broad Street transfer center: 6:30 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

No. 2, Gray Line - West Parkway: All services suspended.

“We apologize for any inconvenience as we navigate the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on operations,” the agency said Monday in a news release.

For schedules in real time, passengers are encouraged to call the transfer facility at 706-821-1719 or download Augusta Transit’s MyAT app.

Also, the agency made separate announcements that masks will be required for all Augusta Transit riders and that the service should be used for essential trips only .

