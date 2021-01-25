Advertisement

AU Health, community partners prepare for public vaccine rollout

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the start of a master plan to get us all back to normal as AU Health is preparing to open up for public vaccinations on Thursday.

“We expect all of those slots to fill up within 30 minutes of the announcement,” AU pharmacy director Dr. Joshua Wyche said.

And they did. Dr. Wyche is helping coordinate AU Health’s vaccination effort. Monday afternoon, 10 local pastors and other community leaders getting their first dose of the vaccine.

“This partnership shows the togetherness of AU and our community,” Rev. Clarence Moore, pastor of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, said.

Rev. Moore’s church is opening its doors to AU Health to help further the vaccination effort.

Rev. Karlton Howard also jumped on board as soon as he heard about the plan coming together last week.

“This is one of the ways we can bring a level of confidence to the community by bringing pastors together and leaders together to show that we can trust the science of vaccinations,” he said.

AU Health wanted to start with minority communities to connect to a group disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

“The closer you get into the community, then that’s where the people are and the higher the uptake,” Wyche said.

AU will run clinics starting Thursday at Good Shepherd and at Warren Baptist Church, with around 1,000 people signed up for vaccinations.

“I think it’s still going to be slow for a bit, but it’s going to be significantly better than it has been to the general public,” Wyche said.

AU is partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health multiple faith-based organizations and community partners to pull this together. They will open up more appointments on their registration site as more vaccine doses become available.

