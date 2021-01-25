Advertisement

One person shot in Boy Scout Road shooting

Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of Boy Scout Road.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of Boy Scout Road.

Dispatch tells us the call came in around 4:00 p.m. as a shooting with one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Dispatch also says there is no suspect at this time.

Deputies say they found a male victim alongside the road who had been shot at least once. The victim was conscious, but was unable to provide a description of the person who shot him.

He has been transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are responding to the scene and will be in the early stages of the investigation. There is no further information at this time.

We have a News 12 crew on the way, and will provide updates as they develop.

