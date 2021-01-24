Advertisement

Red-hot Florida State routs No. 20 Clemson 80-61

Florida State's Scottie Barnes floats a shot during the Seminoles' loss to Clemson.
Florida State's Scottie Barnes floats a shot during the Seminoles' loss to Clemson.(Maggie Boulton | Clemson Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Florida State pulled away early in an 80-61 rout of No. 20 Clemson.

Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State, which has won four straight games. Calhoun made 4 of 5 3-pointers. John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson, which has lost three straight. Florida State used a 15-2 run early to take a commanding 24-9 lead with 9:16 until halftime.

The Seminoles prevented dribble drives and cruised to a 42-24 lead at the half.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Augusta late Thursday...
18-year-old charged with murder of 50-year-old on Etterlee Road
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman files impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
Ashley Bennett was a 36-year-old Lexington woman who died just days after giving birth to her...
36-year-old S.C. mother of 10 children dies from COVID-19
Gwinnett County Police Detectives arrested Tre Brown and charged him with theft. (Source:...
Ga. 19-year-old accused of stealing nearly $1M from supermarket

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on in game...
Falcons’ Smith adds veteran Gary Emanuel, 3 more assistants
(Courtesy: Getty Images)
Hot-shooting Auburn wallops South Carolina 109-86
Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between...
Aaron’s death prompts call to change name: Braves to Hammers
Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.
Aaron lauded for grace amid racism during home run pursuit