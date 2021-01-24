Red-hot Florida State routs No. 20 Clemson 80-61

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Florida State pulled away early in an 80-61 rout of No. 20 Clemson.

Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State, which has won four straight games. Calhoun made 4 of 5 3-pointers. John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson, which has lost three straight. Florida State used a 15-2 run early to take a commanding 24-9 lead with 9:16 until halftime.

The Seminoles prevented dribble drives and cruised to a 42-24 lead at the half.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.