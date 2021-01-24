One person shot at Olive Road supermarket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to Yeung Supermarket at 1671 Olive Road around 10:43 Saturday evening in reference to a reported gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they say they found one person had been shot. When our reporters arrived, deputies were working to collect evidence at the scene.

At this time, the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown, but the coroner was not called to the scene.

News 12 is working to learn if anyone was taken into custody.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

