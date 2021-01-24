Advertisement

Falcons’ Smith adds veteran Gary Emanuel, 3 more assistants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on in game...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on in game action between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans on November 18, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)(CBS Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — New Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith is building his staff. He added four assistants Saturday, including veteran defensive line coach Gary Emanuel.

Emanuel coached the New York Giants’ defensive line in 2018-19. He has 38 years coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL. He coached the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive line from 2012-17. The Falcons also named Steve Hoffman as a senior assistant, Justin Peelle as tight ends coach and Matt Pees as a defensive assistant. Pees is the son of new Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Peelle coached the Philadelphia Eagles’ tight ends the past six seasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Augusta late Thursday...
18-year-old charged with murder of 50-year-old on Etterlee Road
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman files impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
Ashley Bennett was a 36-year-old Lexington woman who died just days after giving birth to her...
36-year-old S.C. mother of 10 children dies from COVID-19
Gwinnett County Police Detectives arrested Tre Brown and charged him with theft. (Source:...
Ga. 19-year-old accused of stealing nearly $1M from supermarket

Latest News

Florida State's Scottie Barnes floats a shot during the Seminoles' loss to Clemson.
Red-hot Florida State routs No. 20 Clemson 80-61
(Courtesy: Getty Images)
Hot-shooting Auburn wallops South Carolina 109-86
Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between...
Aaron’s death prompts call to change name: Braves to Hammers
Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.
Aaron lauded for grace amid racism during home run pursuit