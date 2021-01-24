Falcons’ Smith adds veteran Gary Emanuel, 3 more assistants

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — New Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith is building his staff. He added four assistants Saturday, including veteran defensive line coach Gary Emanuel.

Emanuel coached the New York Giants’ defensive line in 2018-19. He has 38 years coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL. He coached the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive line from 2012-17. The Falcons also named Steve Hoffman as a senior assistant, Justin Peelle as tight ends coach and Matt Pees as a defensive assistant. Pees is the son of new Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Peelle coached the Philadelphia Eagles’ tight ends the past six seasons.

