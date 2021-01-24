Advertisement

Character concerns go beyond PEDs in this Hall of Fame vote

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands...
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - The results of the 2021 Hall of Fame vote will be announced Tuesday, and some voters are finding the task particularly agonizing this time around.

Voters have had to consider how much a player’s off-field behavior should affect his Hall of Fame chances with Curt Schilling’s candidacy now front and center and Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens still on the ballot as well. Suspicions of performance-enhancing drug use have played a significant role in the voting for years.

Now, some writers are reassessing other concerns about some of the game’s biggest stars — from Schilling’s incendiary social media presence to domestic violence allegations against Bonds and others.

