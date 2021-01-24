Character concerns go beyond PEDs in this Hall of Fame vote

(AP) - The results of the 2021 Hall of Fame vote will be announced Tuesday, and some voters are finding the task particularly agonizing this time around.

Voters have had to consider how much a player’s off-field behavior should affect his Hall of Fame chances with Curt Schilling’s candidacy now front and center and Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens still on the ballot as well. Suspicions of performance-enhancing drug use have played a significant role in the voting for years.

Now, some writers are reassessing other concerns about some of the game’s biggest stars — from Schilling’s incendiary social media presence to domestic violence allegations against Bonds and others.

