Aaron’s death prompts call to change name: Braves to Hammers

Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between...
Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — As his adopted hometown mourned Hank Aaron’s death, some fans called on the Atlanta Braves to change their name to the Hammers in his honor.

“Hammerin’ Hank” died Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society including the current and former presidents. The Baseball Hall of Famer overcame intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record. Flags in Georgia and Alabama are flying at half-staff in honor of Aaron. Some fans want his longtime team, the Braves, to drop a nickname they consider offensive to Native Americans.

They say the Hammers is a logical replacement.

