Aaron lauded for grace amid racism during home run pursuit

Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.
Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - Hank Aaron is being remembered for the grace shown in the face of racism as the one-time home run king pursued Babe Ruth’s hallowed record nearly 50 years ago.

Aaron died Friday at 86. Former presidents and fellow Hall of Famers recall his demeanor before and after hitting his 715th home run in Atlanta in 1974. Former President Barack Obama says he was “humble and hardworking” and unbowed by death threats and racist letters. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones calls him “transcendent person in American history.”

