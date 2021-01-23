Serene 18 Paddle Trail - Helping small businesses while exploring Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kayaking can be a great activity to do during the pandemic and Columbia County wants you to check out their new Serene 18 Paddle Trail. The Paddle Trail consists of 4 different stretches of waterway in Columbia County for a total of 18 miles.

Savannah Rapids Park is home to two of the stops on the Paddle Trail - The Augusta Canal and Stallings Island. This time of year can be great to visit Stallings Island according to Outdoor Augusta co-owner Andy Colbert, “the ability to see the donkeys and goats that are out there, it’s so much easier this time of year because there is not so much foliage”.

The Augusta Canal is a longer paddle at 7 miles, but the steady current keeps the trip under 3 hours. The other two stops on the Paddle Trail are Clarks Hill Lake and Betty’s Branch along the Savannah River. Before you head out to the different spots, you need to get a Paddle Passport.

“We have the Serene 18 Paddle Passport which you can request through our office and we’ll mail that to you for free or you can pick one up at our office here at Savannah Rapids Park or with any of our paddle partners”, says Shelly Blackburn, executive director for Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Columbia County teamed up with four local kayaking businesses to help get kayakers from point A to B and help with stamping paddle passports. They have seen a noticeable increase in business since the launch of Serene 18 in June. Andy Colbert says his business has been at least double or triple. Blackburn says they have seen people complete the Serene 18 from all over the Southeast.

You can turn in completed passports to the visitors center at Savannah Rapids Park to claim a free t-shirt. Everything you need to know about how to complete the Serene 18 can be found here: Visit Columbia County.

