Orangeburg teen charged with attempted murder

Green, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced a teenager has been charged for shooting at an occupied vehicle after a dispute this week.

18-year-old Aloysius Green, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, after a man told investigators that after being driven by a friend to an Orangeburg residence, he became engaged in an argument with his child’s mother. The man said he and his friend then fled their vehicle after a relative of the woman began shooting at them.

The men were reportedly shot at again at another location down the road.

“This individual apparently thinks there’s no consequences for shooting at people,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “We’re about to take him to school.”

