McCormick County crash leaves pedestrian dead

CLARKS HILL, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed after a crash in McCormick County early Saturday morning.

SCHP was called to SC-28 near Furey Drive around 2:40 a.m. That’s about 10 miles north of North Augusta.

They say a pedestrian was walking east on SC-28, while a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west. The Honda struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. At this time, the driver has not been charged.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim.

