Kemp signs order expanding eligibility to administer COVID-19 vaccines

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian P. Kemp has signed an order to ease requirements and allow more medically trained professionals to safely administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Licensed professional nurses (LPN), medical assistants (MA), and physician assistants (PA) were already permitted to administer the vaccine, but this order eases the supervision requirements.

Previously, the law specified that these health professionals could only administer the vaccine under direct supervision. Now, they can do so while being supervised remotely after completing the required training.

The order also allows registered professional nurses who have a license that has lapsed or expired in the last five years to apply for a temporary permit to administer the vaccine.

Previously, Kemp had signed orders allowing dentists, pharmacists, EMTs, and others to administer the vaccine.

“My administration is committed to getting the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine into as many arms as possible,” Kemp said, in the release. “While we await increased supply from the federal government, we will keep working to accomplish this goal with the help of our trained medical professionals. This executive order will allow more of our frontline medical personnel to do their jobs. Thank you to all of our healthcare heroes, including LPNs, MAs, and PAs who are essential to our mission of keeping Georgians safe and healthy.”

