Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we saw sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 60s here in Augusta. As we continue over the next few hours we’ll see the temps fall into the mid and lower 40s by 8 o’clock with lows tomorrow reaching the low 30s.

Clear skies tonight with temps falling to the low to mid 40s by 8pm (WRDW)

We’ll start tomorrow with mostly sunny skies but the clouds will be building in by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

A warm front is expected to bring the chance for showers late Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures are expected to be warmer Monday morning as the warm front moves north of the region. Monday morning lows will likely be near 50. Monday afternoon is looking much warmer than normal with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Warm front approches from the SW brining the chance for an isolated shower Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WRDW)

The cold front side of the system is expected to bring the chance for showers and possibly storms late Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm Tuesday afternoon and reach the mid to low 70s. Another rain maker is expected Wednesday with highs more seasonal near 60. Keep it here for the latest.

5 Day Forecasted Highs (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.