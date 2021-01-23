Advertisement

Augusta Sculpture Trail: lifting spirits one piece at a time

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve walked around downtown Augusta recently, you’ve probably seen some new attractions along Broad Street.

Ten new sculptures are now on display, ones that have been in the works for some time. It’s all a part of the Sculpture Trail initiative by the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The council has made it a priority to make the city an arts destination. And we wanted to find out the story behind all the artworks.

It’s a variety of ideas and inspirations from artists hoping to leave you breathless at your first glance.

“I hope that they feel a kind of... sort of elevation,” Larry Millard said.

Millard is the artist of the Stepped Tower. It’s a piece, he says, he hopes his sculpture brings many viewers elevation.

“Things are looking up, things are looking better,” he said.

Along with nine other sculptures installed downtown, people passing by can’t help but stop and glance at Augusta’s newest attractions.

“If look closely you’ll see that there is a child-like vision in the conductor’s face,” Artist Larry Schueckler said.

Schueckler created a piece called, Forever Young, one he hopes his arts gives viewers an impactful experience.

“The hand tools were six times as big, I used different art effects, I used the rib of a bull...,” he explained.

From Popsicles to What a Wonderful World, the Greater Augusta Arts Council says the sculptures provide a COVID-friendly outing enjoyable for everyone.

“And they are all ADA accessible. You can tour around and view them throughout the downtown if you give yourself a little afternoon walk around to see them all have yourself a bite to eat,” Project manager Pax Bobrow said.

The overall mission of the sculpture trail? To bring more attraction to downtown Augusta and lift low spirits within our community.

Click here to view the interactive map and go visit the sculptures for yourself!

