All Augusta Library Branches closed through Jan. 31

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Augusta Library branches will be closed to the public, effective immediately, due to COVID-19. All branches will be moving back to Phase One curbside pickup.

Until Jan. 31, the library asks the public to not return items to any of the library book drops as no staff will be in the buildings to process the items.

Due dates on all library materials will be extended. No fines will accrue during the closed dates. Pick up deadlines for materials on hold will be extended.

And beginning Feb. 1, all branches will go back to Phase One curbside pickup only. Patrons may place holds on materials for pickup online through their PINES account or by calling the library branch of their choice.

Library staff will call you to let you know when your items are available and schedule a curbside pickup time. The public is asked to give 24 to 48 hours to get the materials prepared.

Staff will also be quarantining the books 72 hours after returns.

