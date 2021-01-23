Advertisement

99-year-old man who suffers from impairments goes missing

Solomon Ray, 99, was last seen on Jan. 14.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST
DENMARK, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen on January 14.

The Denmark Police Department and Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Solomon Ray who was last seen at his home on Voorhees Road last week around 1:00 p.m.

Ray is 99-year-old, has grey to balding hair, blue-brown eyes, is 5′11 in height and weighs 160 pounds.

Officials say Ray is diagnosed with dementia and has hearing and visual impairments.

He was last seen wearing a felt coat that had red, black, and grey elements to it, grey dress pants and brown dress shoes. He is also known to carry a walking stick.

If anyone has seen Ray or recognizes him, please call the Denmark Police at 803-793-4639 or the Bamberg County Sheriff at 803-245-3000.

Posted by Bamberg County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 22, 2021

