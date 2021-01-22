‘You’ve earned it!’” S.C. rep gives first-class seat to soldier heading home on leave

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice continued his tradition of bumping a soldier or veteran up to first-class on a flight.

Rice posted on his Facebook page Thursday night that since he flies so frequently, the airline will often bump him up to first class.

This time, Rice swapped seats with Georgetown native Brandon Gary, who was headed home for a “little much deserved leave.”

According to Rice’s post, Gary graduated from Georgetown High School and headed off to boot camp back in August. The young man just completed Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and is training to be a military police officer, the congressman said.

“I asked Brandon what he missed most about home, and without a moment’s hesitation, he said: SLEEPING LATE!” Rice wrote. “Well maybe he’ll catch a few winks in first class.”

Rice thanked Gary for his service, and had a message for the man’s mother: “Tell your mom that your congressman hopes she’ll let you get an extra hours rest. You’ve earned it!”

The representative for South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes Horry County, has previously given up his seat to a soldier heading home for Christmas leave, and a Grand Strand member of the Armed Forces serving in the Honor Guard.

Rice also once made a mother and baby’s trip a little more comfortable in first class after a flight delay due to weather.

