Where can I pick up meal boxes for Burke Co. students?

Free school meals extended
Free school meals extended(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School meal boxes for students learning from home will be available for pickup starting on Jan. 22 and every Friday following.

Virtual students from all Burke County schools, except SGA, will pick up their boxes from the following two locations:

Burke County High School (bus dock on the backside of the school) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Burke County Middle School (left side of the school at the gymnasium entrance) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For SGA students only, you can pick up meals at:

SGA Elementary (right side of the school at bus dock area) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Only students who do not attend school in-person are eligible to receive a meal box. All children birth - age 3 may also receive a meal box.

If you have any questions, please contact the Burke County School Nutrition Office at 706-554-5393.

