Advertisement

Wearing of face masks now required for all Augusta transit riders

Augusta Transit
Augusta Transit(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law the required wearing of face masks, covering the nose and mouth, on federal property and public transportation.

This mandate applies to Augusta Transit as all its buses are funded with federal dollars. This also partners with the executive order on masks by City of Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., in March 2020 that remains in full effect.

Also, eating or drinking is not permitted on any Augusta Transit bus and the wearing of masks will be enforced while riding.

Any passenger talking to another passenger or speaking on their cell phone while riding must ensure their mask covers their nose and mouth.

Failure to comply with the mask-wearing mandate or disregarding requests from a bus operator inappropriately could result in immediate stopping of the bus along its route for the passenger to leave or calling the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in removing the passenger.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Augusta late Thursday...
18-year-old charged with murder of 50-year-old on Etterlee Road
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Tawanna Watson, 50, allegedly stole medication from Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Detention center employee arrested for allegedly stealing medication
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
Ashley Bennett was a 36-year-old Lexington woman who died just days after giving birth to her...
36-year-old S.C. mother of 10 children dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. joined 300 of the nation’s mayors in signing a letter urging Congress...
Augusta mayor joins nation’s mayors to support Biden’s relief package
Empty desks in a classroom
Richmond County resuming face-to-face learning next week
Alvin Hester, the man accused of killing Investigator Cecil Ridley during a weapons search at a...
Accused investigator killer Alvin Hester enters not guilty plea