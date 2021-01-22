Wearing of face masks now required for all Augusta transit riders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law the required wearing of face masks, covering the nose and mouth, on federal property and public transportation.

This mandate applies to Augusta Transit as all its buses are funded with federal dollars. This also partners with the executive order on masks by City of Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., in March 2020 that remains in full effect.

Also, eating or drinking is not permitted on any Augusta Transit bus and the wearing of masks will be enforced while riding.

Any passenger talking to another passenger or speaking on their cell phone while riding must ensure their mask covers their nose and mouth.

Failure to comply with the mask-wearing mandate or disregarding requests from a bus operator inappropriately could result in immediate stopping of the bus along its route for the passenger to leave or calling the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in removing the passenger.

