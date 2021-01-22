Vaccine apprehension could delay return to normal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Studies are beginning to show that people are becoming more comfortable with the idea of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but some remain apprehensive.

According to a CNN poll, 75 percent of Americans surveyed say they plan to try and get vaccinated now that multiple vaccines are approved and available.

“I’m 80 years old and my wife, June, she’s 76. So at our age, we knew we had to get it,” said Cecil Stevens from Bishopville.

Despite that new promising data, some still remain skeptical about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s so many people in our community that say that they’re not gonna get it,” added Stevens, who got his first vaccine at Prisma Health’s Gamecock Park location earlier this week.

According to the World Health Organization, vaccine apprehension could slow the process of achieving “herd immunity.”

“The sooner we build up herd immunity, the sooner we can go back to some semblance of normalcy,” said Dr. Karen Wickersham with the UofSC School of Nursing.

Dr. Wickersham believes the benefits of getting the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

“The evidence for this vaccine is good. I believe in the vaccine,” explained Wickersham. “As soon as I’m eligible to get the vaccine, I’ll get it and I’ll get both doses of it.”

The CDC lists some side effects, which the health organization says are normal signs that your body is building protection.

“Most common side effects are swelling and soreness at the injection site,” said Wickersham.

Many of those who have already received their vaccines in the Midlands agree.

“The shot felt fine. There was no problems. We didn’t even feel it,” said Geraldine Robinson.

