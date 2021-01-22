Three men sought for Orangeburg Co. home burglary

ORANGEBURG CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking three subjects caught on camera breaking into a home in Bowman

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that on Tuesday, investigators were sent to the residence where a homeowner reported a burglary in progress.

The homeowner said his security cameras allowed him to see the intruders inside the Landsdowne Road stealing items, according to the report. Several camping and electronic items were reported missing.

Security video depicts three males arrive at the home around 1:30 p.m. in a late model black Ram truck bearing black rims and a black tonneau cover.

While one subject remains in the vehicle, two males forcing entry into the home.

“If you have any idea who these individuals are, call,” he said. “We have an aggressive investigation ongoing into this matter and would like to provide these three with a new home.”

If anyone has any information on the subjects, or the burglary, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

