This man is sought for questions about fraud at a Best Buy
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man who they want to talk to about a fraud incident at an electronics store.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, who walks with a limp, entered the Augusta area Best Buy on Jan. 8. Deputies want to talk to him about a financial transaction card fraud.
He was last seen leaving in a red sedan.
Please contact Investigator Jesse Hammonds at (706) 821-1456 or any on-duty Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
