This man is sought for questions about fraud at a Best Buy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man who they want to talk to about a fraud incident at an electronics store.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, who walks with a limp, entered the Augusta area Best Buy on Jan. 8. Deputies want to talk to him about a financial transaction card fraud.

He was last seen leaving in a red sedan.

Please contact Investigator Jesse Hammonds at (706) 821-1456 or any on-duty Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

