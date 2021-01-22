‘This is unconscionable’: National Guardsmen relocated from Capitol to parking garage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF/AP) – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was one of a number of lawmakers who expressed outrage after National Guard troops were forced out of areas of the U.S. Capitol they had been using for rest breaks and relocated to a nearby garage.

“Our troops deserve the utmost honor & respect for securing the Capitol & defending democracy this week. This is unconscionable & unsafe,” Scott tweeted Thursday night, along with photos of the Guardsmen. “Whoever’s decision this was to house our National Guardsmen & women in underground parking lots must be held accountable.”

Scott sent a follow-up tweet an hour later saying the troops would be moved back inside.

Just heard that our troops will be moved back inside tonight. We owe our National Guard and law enforcement officials a debt of gratitude that we can never truly repay. They’ve put everything on the line to protect us. I’m glad to hear they’ll be back indoors tonight. https://t.co/TsNJ30QjCo — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 22, 2021

Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into D.C. by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting following the Jan. 6 unrest at the Capitol that left five people dead.

The troops were preparing to head home following President Joe Biden’s inauguration. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted the news Friday afternoon.

I am pleased to announce that all our @SCNationalGuard troops are leaving Washington D.C. and will be home in South Carolina this weekend. Welcome home! — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 22, 2021

