‘This is unconscionable’: National Guardsmen relocated from Capitol to parking garage

National Guardsmen were seen in a parking garage after providing security during President Biden's inauguration.
National Guardsmen were seen in a parking garage after providing security during President Biden's inauguration.((Source: Sen. Tim Scott via Twitter))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF/AP) – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was one of a number of lawmakers who expressed outrage after National Guard troops were forced out of areas of the U.S. Capitol they had been using for rest breaks and relocated to a nearby garage.

“Our troops deserve the utmost honor & respect for securing the Capitol & defending democracy this week. This is unconscionable & unsafe,” Scott tweeted Thursday night, along with photos of the Guardsmen. “Whoever’s decision this was to house our National Guardsmen & women in underground parking lots must be held accountable.”

Scott sent a follow-up tweet an hour later saying the troops would be moved back inside.

Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into D.C. by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting following the Jan. 6 unrest at the Capitol that left five people dead.

The troops were preparing to head home following President Joe Biden’s inauguration. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted the news Friday afternoon.

