STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A delay in stimulus payments has left many Americans anxious, wondering when their check is coming to help cope with the financial strain left by COVID-19.

If you’re using the IRS “Track My Payment” tool, it may say that a stimulus check was mailed to you back on January 6. So why haven’t you received it by now?

The reason could have to do with a new update from the IRS FAQ page. Though the IRS says the check was mailed on Jan. 6th, the date which showed is more like the date your money was released by the IRS so the check could be printed and mailed.

In response to people’s worry about where their check is, the IRS webpage has since been updated in January to read:

“GMP (Get My Payment) reflects a date your payment was mailed; it may take up to three to four weeks for you to receive the payment”.

This means it could be three to four weeks before your check comes into your mailbox. So, if you had a Jan. 6 mail date, that’s Feb. 3.

The good news? Tax season has been pushed back so you still have time. The IRS has announced that they will not start processing tax returns this year until Feb. 12.

