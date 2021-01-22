Advertisement

STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail

Many still waiting for stimulus checks
Many still waiting for stimulus checks(KGNS)
By Madeline Cuddihy
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A delay in stimulus payments has left many Americans anxious, wondering when their check is coming to help cope with the financial strain left by COVID-19.

If you’re using the IRS “Track My Payment” tool, it may say that a stimulus check was mailed to you back on January 6. So why haven’t you received it by now?

The reason could have to do with a new update from the IRS FAQ page. Though the IRS says the check was mailed on Jan. 6th, the date which showed is more like the date your money was released by the IRS so the check could be printed and mailed.

In response to people’s worry about where their check is, the IRS webpage has since been updated in January to read:

“GMP (Get My Payment) reflects a date your payment was mailed; it may take up to three to four weeks for you to receive the payment”.

This means it could be three to four weeks before your check comes into your mailbox. So, if you had a Jan. 6 mail date, that’s Feb. 3.

The good news? Tax season has been pushed back so you still have time. The IRS has announced that they will not start processing tax returns this year until Feb. 12.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Truck runs into First Baptist Church in North Augusta
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
File image
Aiken County pair get 8 years behind bars for drug activities
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive on Jan. 22 and 26.
James Brown Arena to host drive for local blood center
Deputies are looking for any information that can aide in the investigation of Brian Carwell's...
Reward offered for info in murder of Waynesboro mayor’s brother
S.C. Heartbeat bill moves to the Senate floor
S.C. Heartbeat bill moves to the Senate floor
Aiken chef selected as state ambassador
Aiken chef’s opportunity renewed after COVID-19 cuts it short