Advertisement

Smith picks Ragone, Pees, Williams as Falcons’ coordinators

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on in game...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on in game action between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans on November 18, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)(CBS Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — New Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith has started building his staff by hiring offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coach Marquice Williams.

Also, Smith is retaining Falcons wide receivers coach Dave Brock. Smith says he will call Atlanta’s offensive plays. The Falcons hired Smith, the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, last week.

The 38-year-old Smith joins 40-year-old Terry Fontenot, who on Tuesday was named Atlanta’s general manager. Smith worked with Ragone and Pees in Tennessee. The 71-year-old Pees, who has coordinated defenses in New England, Baltimore and Tennessee, will join Smith following one year in retirement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Truck runs into First Baptist Church in North Augusta
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
File image
Aiken County pair get 8 years behind bars for drug activities
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Boston’s triple-double leads No. 4 Gamecocks over Georgia
Empty stadium
Pandemic-idled prep athletes getting a second chance in CSRA
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) races upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT
Georgia Tech forward James Banks III (1) reacts in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 20 Clemson Falls at Georgia Tech