Richmond County resuming face-to-face learning next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is resuming face-to-face learning next week.

The school system said in a statement that students can return on Jan. 25 for elementary schools and Jan. 26 for K-8 Schools, Middle Schools, 6-12 Schools, and High Schools

RCSS says the change is coming with some caveats, however. Students must wear masks on buses, in hallways, and other transitional areas where social distancing and contact tracing may be difficult.

“Other safety protocols to support a safer school environment for staff and face-to-face students may include assigned seating in classrooms and on buses. The school system is requesting parents to remind children to wash their hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask. RCSS is also asking parents to keep sick children at home. Absences and illness should be reported promptly to the school office.

Students awaiting a COVID-19 test result, waiting to schedule a COVID-19 test due to exposure or symptoms, and those identified as a close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and under quarantine protocol should not report to school until their monitoring period is complete. These students and students who have tested positive and are in quarantine status should call their school Monday to report their status and receive guidance prior to returning to school for Face to Face instruction.

As Face to Face students return to school, the WIFI on Wheels and Meal Pick Up and Delivery services for Virtual Learners will return to their regular schedules.”

