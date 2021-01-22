Advertisement

Reward offered for info in murder of Waynesboro mayor’s brother

Deputies are looking for any information that can aide in the investigation of Brian Carwell's death and his stolen vehicle.((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) - Brian Carswell was found shot on Jan. 6 on Spread Oak Road near West Quaker Road about 7 miles northwest of Waynesboro.

The coroner ruled the death as a homicide, and almost two weeks later, a suspect is still on the run.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a cash reward of $5000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

We’ve confirmed Brian Carswell is the brother of Greg Carswell, the mayor of Waynesboro.

Brian Carswell’s car had been reported stolen, but we’ve learned his car has since been found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or Sheriff’s Office (706) 554-2133.

MORE | Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta

