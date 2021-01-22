Advertisement

Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. Yellich is the 2019 recipient of the Hank Aaron Award.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network and CBS46 in Atlanta.

Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network and CBS46 in Atlanta. He was 86.

He spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at 4473 Etterle Road.
One in custody following fatal shooting on Etterle Road
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Tawanna Watson, 50, allegedly stole medication from Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Detention center employee arrested for allegedly stealing medication
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Thomas Wells (pictured above) has been missing since Dec. 18.
FOUND: Missing 15-year-old is located safe

Latest News

Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter...
3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April
FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers