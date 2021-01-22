Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — Scott Fitterer says he plans to be in on every deal as he takes over as the Carolina Panthers’ new general manager. Fitterer’s comments came after he was asked in his introductory news conference Friday if he’d be interested in trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson who could be on the outs in Houston.

Fitterer wouldn’t specifically address Watson or any other player saying he needs to find out who the Panthers have first.

But he made it clear the Panthers will explore all options to upgrade a team that has failed to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.