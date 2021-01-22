Advertisement

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers
Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers(WITN Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — Scott Fitterer says he plans to be in on every deal as he takes over as the Carolina Panthers’ new general manager. Fitterer’s comments came after he was asked in his introductory news conference Friday if he’d be interested in trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson who could be on the outs in Houston.

Fitterer wouldn’t specifically address Watson or any other player saying he needs to find out who the Panthers have first.

But he made it clear the Panthers will explore all options to upgrade a team that has failed to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Augusta late Thursday...
18-year-old charged with murder of 50-year-old on Etterlee Road
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Tawanna Watson, 50, allegedly stole medication from Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Detention center employee arrested for allegedly stealing medication
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
STIMULUS CHECKS: Why you still may be waiting on your check to arrive in the mail
Ashley Bennett was a 36-year-old Lexington woman who died just days after giving birth to her...
36-year-old S.C. mother of 10 children dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
New coach Beamer completes his South Carolina football staff
NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021
Hank Aaron Obit
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Boston’s triple-double leads No. 4 Gamecocks over Georgia