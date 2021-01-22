One wounded following shooting on 10th Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a shooting on 10th Avenue, investigators say.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene around 1:08 p.m. and found one man had been shot in the leg.

The man has since been treated for his wound. No word on his condition.

An investigation into the shooting, meanwhile, remains underway.

