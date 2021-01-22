New coach Beamer completes his South Carolina football staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has made the final hires for his on-field staff. Beamer added ex-Marshall assistant Greg Adkins to coach the offensive line and former Illinois assistant Jimmy Lindsey to coach the defensive line.

He had earlier named ex-Florida assistant Torrian Gray to handle the secondary.

The school’s board of trustees approved contracts for Adkins and Lindsey on Friday.

They had earlier approved Gray’s deal. Beamer had previously announced a staff this month, but three assistants in offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, offensive line coach Will Friend and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker eventually left for jobs at Auburn.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.